The 10 Best Looks from the 2022 Met Gala

Returning to its traditional spot on the first Monday in May, the extravagant Met Gala was back in full force with a fittingly opulent theme: “Gilded glamour, white tie.” While some celebrities interpreted it with an homage to New York’s Gilded Age era of the late 1800s, others chose to take the “gilded” cue literally and drape themselves in gold creations, while a few folks seemed to ignore the theme altogether.

Check out our 10 favourite looks from the celebs who graced the Grand Staircase at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday night:

Copyright: Jennifer Graylock/INSTARimages/Cover Images

A cohost of the evening, Blake Lively was an early showstopper in this stunning Versace, which looked like a Klimt painting. But the highlight came when she (with the help of her team) undid the bustle for a mid-carpet transformation, revealing a gorgeous copper green train. The colour was inspired by the Statue of Liberty, and the embroidered zodiac constellations are similar to those engraved on Grand Central Station’s ceiling. Even the gloves changed colour!

Copyright: Jennifer Graylock/INSTARimages/Cover Images

Lizzo was a late arrival, but she was worth the wait (and not just because she brought her flute!). Her stunning, gold-embroidered coat is both an homage to the Gilded Age and to the late Vogue editor André Leon Talley. She wore it over a paneled black dress, both by Thom Browne.

Copyright: John Nacion/startraksphoto.com/Cover Images

Never one to not make a scene, the reality star combined gilded glamour with American history by wearing the same dress Marilyn Monroe wore when she serenaded JFK on his birthday. Kardashian said she had to lose 16 lbs in three weeks to fit into the gown (which couldn’t be altered as it was purchased in 2016 by the Ripley’s Believe or Not! museum in Orlando, Florida, for $4.81 million). She reportedly only wore the real thing for photos and quickly changed into a replica.

Copyright: John Nacion/startraksphoto.com/Cover Images

Normani showed us how to take a theme and have fun with it instead of sticking to a literal interpretation. The hat, sleeves, velvet, and corset-like neck piece evoked the time period, while the midriff-baring two-piece kept it modern and sexy.

Copyright: Jennifer Graylock/INSTARimages/Cover Images

Year after year, Sarah Jessica Parker proves that she understands the assignment. She worked with Christopher John Rogers to create an outfit inspired by Elizabeth Hobbs Keckley, a former slave who became the first Black fashion designer to be employed at the White House. She paired it with a Philip Treacy headpiece, Fred Leighton jewelry and shoes from her own collection.

Copyright: John Nacion/startraksphoto.com/Cover Images

Stunning in photos, Gabrielle Union’s look was even more glorious on video where you could see how it moved. The slinky silver Versace gown was topped with a voluminous fluffy train and embellished with a flower accent at the waist. She said the red jewels in her hair represented the blood shed by people of color during the Gilded Age.

Copyright: Jennifer Graylock/INSTARimages/Cover Images

One of the most “on theme” celebs of the night was Billie Eilish, who wowed in a true-to-the-period corseted Gucci dress with an impressive bustle. The floral and lace accented gown was upcycled, and she stayed true to her roots by pairing it with and edgy updo.

Copyright: John Nacion/startraksphoto.com/Cover Images

Of all the stars who interpreted the gala’s theme by draping themselves in gold, Cardi B was our favourite. Her exquisitely fitted Versace gown looked inspired by Barbra Streisand's dress in Hello Dolly, and she added intricate gloves created from chains.

Copyright: Jennifer Graylock/INSTARimages/Cover Images

While many male celebrities turned out stylish looks, no one did menswear better than Chloe Grace Moretz. The chic silver Louis Vuitton coat looked almost purple from certain angles, and sported delicate green detailing. She paired it with a silk scarf, tailored pants, and slicked-back hair.

Copyright: John Nacion/startraksphoto.com/Cover Images

Chloe Bailey was gilded and golden in a stunning Area gown that combined a corset with bustle-like shaping to create an artful silhouette. She paired it with bold Kallati jewelry and Jimmy Choo heels.