Watch the Thor: Love and Thunder Trailer

Thor is getting his groove back.

Marvel just dropped the first trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder, which features Thor (Chris Hemsworth) getting back in shape – and back in touch with his emotions. When we last saw him in Avengers: Endgame, the retired superhero had left Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) in charge of rebuilding Asgard and headed off on a journey with the Guardians of the Galaxy.

The trailer, set to Guns ‘N Roses' "Sweet Child O’ Mine," sees Guardians leader Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) giving Thor a pep talk. "Remember what I told you: if you ever feel lost, just look into the eyes of the people that you love."

We also get a glimpse of Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie, looking bored and bureaucratic as the leader of the "new" Asgard.

The trailer ends with our first look at Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster wielding Thor’s hammer, Mjolnir. Portman returns to the franchise for the first time since 2013’s Thor: The Dark World.

The film, directed by Taika Waititi, will introduce Christian Bale as the villain Gorr the God Butcher, Russell Crowe as Zeus and Melissa McCarthy as Hela. Jeff Goldblum will reprise his role as The Grandmaster.

Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theatres on July 8, 2022. Watch the trailer below: