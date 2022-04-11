Britney Spears Announces Pregnancy

Baby, one more time.

Britney Spears, who expressed a desire to have more children in her conservatorship testimony, just revealed she’s pregnant.

In a post on Instagram, the 40-year-old singer wrote, “I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ … I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ???’ My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly 🤪 !!!’ So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby 👶🏼”

She added, “I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money 💴 shot of me 📸 like they unfortunately already have … it’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible 😔 … women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret 🤫 😬😬😬 … This time I will be doing yoga 🧘‍♀️ every day !!!”

Though she referred to fiancé Sam Asghari as her “husband” in the post, there’s been no confirmation that the pair has wed. Spears met the 28-year-old fitness model and actor on set of her "Slumber Party" music video in 2016. He proposed to her in Sept 2021.

During her conservatorship battle, Spears testified that she was not allowed to stop contraception and have another baby, telling the court, "I have a [IUD] inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant. I wanted to take the [IUD] out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children – any more children."

She won her freedom from the conservatorship in Nov 2021, and has been posting about enjoying her newfound freedom.

The singer has two sons (Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15) with ex-husband Kevin Federline.