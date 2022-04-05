Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Wed in Vegas

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker kept the party going after their appearance at Sunday night’s Grammy Awards. The pair exchanged vows in a small chapel in Las Vegas just hours after Barker performed at the show.

One Love Wedding Chapel owner Marty Frierson confirmed the news of the ceremony to Us Weekly, saying, "They came on Sunday at 1:45 a.m. We had Elvis Presley. That was the deal sealer."

According to Frierson, the couple showed up in the same black outfits they wore to the Grammy. He told People that four people attended the ceremony.

Though the couple clearly enjoyed their Vegas ceremony, they are not yet legally wed. TMZ, which broke the news of the ceremony, quoted a source who says the pair did not obtain a marriage license. Kardashian confirmed that tidbit, posting on Instagram, "Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect."

The reality TV star, 42, and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, got engaged on a beach in October. Kardashian has three children from her previous relationship with Scott Disick, while Barker has two teenagers and a stepdaughter.