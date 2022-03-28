6 Alternative Ways to Spend a Rainy Weekend

Had a big weekend planned, only to find that the weather forecast just isn’t playing ball? Don’t worry – we’ve got six other ways to spend your rainy days, and we reckon you might have just as much fun staying dry inside.

How to spend a rainy weekend

We know what it’s like. You spend time coordinating your weekend with friends, only to realize that even the best laid plans can be dampened by the elements – literally! That’s why we’ve put together these six failsafe ways to fill those hours.

Baking

Baking has taken the world by storm. The Great British Baking Show has us all reaching for our whisks, sieves, and blenders, ready to try our hand at crafting delicious cookies and decorating sumptuous cakes all from the comfort of our own kitchens.

With the weather looking a little grim, we reckon it’s time that you try out that recipe for the world’s best brownies that we just know you’ve been eyeing up for some time.

Start that hobby you’ve always wanted to do

From learning how to make candles via YouTube videos, to trying out the acrylic paints that your mom got you for your birthday, a rainy weekend is the ideal time to start out on that hobby that you’ve been putting off for ages.

You may suddenly find yourself with a new passion that you never knew you had, or at the least, you’ll have whiled away a few hours of peace, quiet, and creativity.

Online gambling

Online gambling is one of the most exciting ways to spend your newfound indoor time. Consisting of sports betting, casino games, and slots, online gambling is seeing serious industry growth thanks to increased technologization and the fact that worldwide populations are becoming more digitally savvy.

There are plenty of live casino offerings that will provide you with hours of entertainment, and you may even find yourself benefiting from lucrative joining offers. With so many games to choose from, you’re simply spoiled for choice when it comes to amusing yourself at an online casino.

Meal prep

It’s time to hit the grocery store, gather together your ingredients, and get meal prepping. Although it might be something of a cliché, getting on top of your meal prep is a great way to help you start the next week feeling in charge. You can batch cook a whole load of one dish and freeze it, as well as portioning out different recipes for work lunches.

Get organized

Whether it’s your garage or your closet, you know that there’s an area in your house which could do with a little TLC. A rainy weekend is the time to get organized. Pop on a playlist that you love, and get cracking with the cleaning, sorting, and ordering.

Put together a pile of all the things you haven’t used for years and donate them to charity – there’s a plethora of reasons why it makes sense to do so, including that warm fuzzy feeling inside. Go on - we know you’ve got a sweater or two that it’s time to bid a fond farewell to!

Host a movie marathon

Rainy days call for groups of friends, good movies, and a cozy time spent in each other’s company. Select your flick of choice by lot and gather around to host a good old-fashioned sleepover.

Of course, the widespread availability of streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime mean that you now have more choice in cinematic titles than ever before! From old classics to cult favorites to new releases, you’re sure to find one to keep you and your friends occupied.

These are some of our favorite ways to spend a rainy weekend. What are yours?