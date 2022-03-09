Bridgerton’s Season 2 Trailer Introduces a Love Triangle

Our favourite horny aristocrats are back in the new trailer for season 2 of Bridgerton. The risqué Regency drama returns to Netflix on March 25, and promises to deliver more from the titillating ton that made the first season a hit.

While last season focused on Daphne landing her duke (played by Regé-Jean Page, who has since left the series), season 2 will centre around the oldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey). Still smarting from his doomed affair with an opera singer, the viscount decides to secure his estate's future by quickly marrying and producing an heir. Anthony is in a rush to find a suitable wife because he’s convinced he’ll soon to meet an untimely end (based on a ridiculous superstition that involves his father’s death and a deadly fear of bees), and has no desire to marry for love.

He sets his sights on Edwina (Charithra Chandran), the season’s “diamond of the first water” (the debutante who has been deemed the fairest of all the eligible young ladies in court) and sets out to woo her – only to find out than anyone courting Edwina must first get past her headstrong, independent older sister, Kate (Simone Ashley). The animosity between Anthony and Kate soon turns into something more – but can he get over his fear of death to allow someone to truly love him?

Elsewhere this season, Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) continues to protect her secret identity as Lady Whistledown while her family is forced to welcome the newest heir to their estate, and Eloise (Claudia Jessie) finds herself drawn to a printer’s assistant named Theo (Calam Lynch).

Catch the second season of Bridgerton on Netflix, debuting March 25, 2022. The show has already been renewed for seasons 3 and 4.