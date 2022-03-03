Kanye West Releases Disturbing Video About Burying Pete Davidson

Kanye West does not seem to be handling his divorce well.

Just one day after a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge granted Kim Kardashian-West’s request to end her marriage and change her name back to Kim Kardashian, the rapper released a music video depicting disturbing images of Kardashian’s boyfriend, SNL star Pete Davidson.

In the video for "Eazy" featuring The Game, which West released on Instagram, a claymation scene depicts West putting a bag over Davidson’s head, kidnapping him, burying him up to his shoulders, and sprinkling seeds on his head until roses grow from it.

In the song, West raps "God saved me from that crash / Just so I could beat Pete Davidson's ass." A female voice then is heard saying "Who??"

Elsewhere in the song, West says, "Cousin Dre send me scriptures help me see life better / N-- we havin' the best divorce ever / If we go to court we'll go to court together / Matter fact, pick up your sis we'll go to court together."

The video ends with a truck full of flowers in the back, an allusion to the truckload of flowers West sent Kardashian for Valentine’s Day. Then these words appear on the screen:  "EVERYONE LIVED HAPPILY EVER AFTER / EXCEPT SKETE YOU KNOW WHO / JK HE'S FINE"

The reaction to the video on social media was swift and overwhelmingly supportive of Davidson and Kardashian. Check out some Tweets about the video:

