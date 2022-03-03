Kanye West Releases Disturbing Video About Burying Pete Davidson

Kanye West does not seem to be handling his divorce well.

Just one day after a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge granted Kim Kardashian-West’s request to end her marriage and change her name back to Kim Kardashian, the rapper released a music video depicting disturbing images of Kardashian’s boyfriend, SNL star Pete Davidson.

In the video for "Eazy" featuring The Game, which West released on Instagram, a claymation scene depicts West putting a bag over Davidson’s head, kidnapping him, burying him up to his shoulders, and sprinkling seeds on his head until roses grow from it.

In the song, West raps "God saved me from that crash / Just so I could beat Pete Davidson's ass." A female voice then is heard saying "Who??"

Elsewhere in the song, West says, "Cousin Dre send me scriptures help me see life better / N-- we havin' the best divorce ever / If we go to court we'll go to court together / Matter fact, pick up your sis we'll go to court together."

The video ends with a truck full of flowers in the back, an allusion to the truckload of flowers West sent Kardashian for Valentine’s Day. Then these words appear on the screen: "EVERYONE LIVED HAPPILY EVER AFTER / EXCEPT SKETE YOU KNOW WHO / JK HE'S FINE"

The reaction to the video on social media was swift and overwhelmingly supportive of Davidson and Kardashian. Check out some Tweets about the video:

i hope pete davidson is ok, and surrounded by people looking out for him today — Emma Swann 📷 (@emmaswannphoto) March 3, 2022

Not sharing that Kanye vid, but shit like that is dangerous. It’s not funny or clever. Also think about what those kids are experiencing seeing their father behaving this way toward their mother. I’m tired. — Eric Eddings (@eeddings) March 2, 2022

Anyone else feel incredibly uncomfortable that there's all these ad land folk writing threads about Kanye's innovative genius because he released a piece of expensive tech (slow clap), whilst ignoring the fact he's been very publicly harassing his ex-wife & her partner for weeks? — Amy Charlotte Kean (@keano81) March 3, 2022

Kanye is abusing Kim and Pete Davidson. Nobody deserves this. And remember when a few right-wing pundits said they were "rooting" for Kanye or wanted Kim to reconcile with him? https://t.co/tQ14eNr8eH — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) March 3, 2022

I feel for Kim. This public spectacle and ridicule from Kanye is so much. The drama might be entertaining but can you imagine how she's feeling that the father of her kids is doing all of this publicly? He's relentless. It's so embarrassing. — Luvvie is the #ProfessionalTroublemaker (@Luvvie) February 14, 2022

I feel like everyone knows this is going to end badly and nobody likes anyone involved enough to do anything about it https://t.co/8iceJV4Qho — Like Kurosawa, I Make Mad (@the_moviebob) March 3, 2022

Kanye is getting scary — Sarah Nadav (@sarahnadav) March 3, 2022

SORRY NOT SORRY!!! How is he not being stopped!!! Now he releases a music video kidnapping Pete Davidson & burying him alive. It’s not art. He is scary & unstable. #KanyeWest pic.twitter.com/ylWvp9wHTH — Stephanie Bauer (@StephBauerTV) March 3, 2022

In other news, someone please get @kanyewest the help he desperately needs. Fast. — Lesley Abravanel 🇺🇦 (@lesleyabravanel) March 3, 2022

Pete Davidson has achieved every comedians’ dream, to get more famous each and every day without ever writing new material — gianmarco (@GianmarcoSoresi) March 3, 2022

Kanye West decapitating Pete Davidson in his new music video is absolutely disgusting and pathetic. The man’s 44 and having a completely one-sided feud with this guy to this extreme, it’s vile and so uncomfortable to witness unfold. He needs to be de-platformed like Trump. pic.twitter.com/rDvAJxZnQG — Stephanie Soteriou (@StephanieRiou) March 2, 2022

Pete Davidson is a much better man than me. I'd be sending Kanye our sex tape at this point. — Lance Cooper (@lmauricecpr) March 3, 2022

Remember when Kathy Griffin lost her entire career for the photo of trump? Kanye should be held to the same level of scrutiny. This is beyond dangerous. — Daniel Preda (@MisterPreda) March 2, 2022

Sorry what has that Pete Davidson fella ever done, other than ride Kim Kardashian? He is completely harmless lol. Kanye's 'Divorce Da' act was funny for about three seconds and now I'd legit be upping my security and struggling to sleep if I was Kim and Pete. Unhinged! https://t.co/XGPxrfXkGI — Holly✨ (@hollyshortall) March 3, 2022

It's not lost on me that the current music generation was like 'why didn't y'all do anything about R Kelly? Why did you ignore the signs?' but then laugh off Kanye's current madness. The answer is simple – people will justify anything to protect their fandom. — Edward Bowser (@etbowser) March 3, 2022

There are plenty of talented artists. At this point if you’re putting any money into Kanye’s pockets your actions are very loud in saying how little you care about women’s safety — Lucy Moon 🌙 (@iamnotlucymoon) March 3, 2022

Fuck the director of the video. Fuck the stop-motion artists, the editors, the producers, everyone who voluntarily worked on the video, who enabled Kanye to make this violent statement. They are complicit in dangerous harassment and should never work again. — meagan 🥀 (@meaganrosae) March 3, 2022

I get Kanye has cronies and leeches in his entourage, but to make a music video you need a whole bunch of various professionals, who the hell is aiding and abetting him to make Pete Davidson decapitation videos — Medlife Crisis (Rohin) (@MedCrisis) March 3, 2022