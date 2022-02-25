Kim Kardashian Pleads with Judge to Declare Her Legally Single

Kim Kardashian wants to be officially done with Kanye West. In new court papers filed on Wednesday, she repeated her request to a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to sign off on their divorce.

"I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so. Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress," Kardashian said, according to papers obtained by Radar Online.

The reality star added, "I ask that the Court restore me to the status of a single person so that I can begin the healing process and so that our family can begin the healing process and move forward in this new chapter in our lives."

Kardashian also alluded to iron-clad prenups in which they agreed they to keep all their earnings and income separate property, which negates West's recent request to prevent her from transferring assets out of any trust.

"Both Kanye and I came into the marriage with significant separate property estates. We each wanted to protect our premarital assets and the earnings from those assets and any appreciation in the value of our premarital assets during our marriage," she wrote. She added that the only asset they didn’t keep separate was one joint checking account used for their kid’s expenses.

"While I wish our marriage would have succeeded, I have come to the realization that there is no way to repair our marriage. Kanye does not agree but at least it appears that he has come to the realization that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not," she added, reports TMZ.

Over the last few weeks, West’s public behaviour towards Kardashian has fluctuated wildly. He accused Kardashian of keeping him from their daughter’s birthday party, criticized her for letting their kids be on TikTok, claimed she thinks he put a hit out on her, and mocked her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson. But he then sent a truckload of flowers to her house for Valentine’s Day and expressed a wish to reconcile.