Oscar 2022 Nominations Bring Surprises, Snubs

The Power of the Dog just became an Oscar powerhouse. The Netflix drama starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst is leading the 2022 Academy Awards with 12 nominations, which were announced Tuesday morning.

Both Cumberbatch and Dunst scored nods, along with costars Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee and director Jane Campion, who becomes the first woman to be nominated twice for best director, 28 years after her first nomination.

The nominations include a few unexpected surprises, including Drive My Car breaking free of the best international feature category to also score a spot in best picture. Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley also has a surprise best picture nod, despite losing steam in recent weeks.

Speaking of losing steam, many wondered if Spencer star Kristen Stewart's performance as Princess Diana would be recognized after she missed out on nominations from the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the BAFTAs, but she’s included in Oscar’s best actress category. Also scoring a surprise nomination in that category is Jessica Chastain for The Eyes of Tammy Faye. Other stronger-than-predicted showings include Being the Ricardos and King Richard.

But it wasn’t all good news for the prospective nominees. Lady Gaga was snubbed for her role in House of Gucci, Caitríona Balfe (Belfast) and Ruth Negga (Passing) went from sure-things to shut outs, Quebec’s Denis Villeneuve failed to score a best director nod (though his Dune landed in best picture and best screenplay), and longshot hopefuls Simon Rex (Red Rocket), Ben Affleck (The Tender Bar) and Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza) didn't make the cut.

The 94th Academy Awards will air live March 27 on ABC (the host has yet to be announced). See the full list of nominees below:

Best Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don't Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Judi Dench, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast

Don't Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

Best Adapted Screenplay

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Best Cinematography

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best Film Editing

Don't Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick... Boom!

Best Animated Feature Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machine

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Animated Short Film

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Best Live-Action Short Film

Ala Kachuu — Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Best International Feature Film

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

Best Documentary Feature

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Riding with Fire

Best Documentary Short Subject

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Best Original Score

Don't Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Best Original Song

King Richard

Encanto

Belfast

No Time to Die

Four Good Days

Best Sound

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Costume Design

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Best Production Design

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best Visual Effects