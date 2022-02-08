Oscar 2022 Nominations Bring Surprises, Snubs

The Power of the Dog just became an Oscar powerhouse. The Netflix drama starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst is leading the 2022 Academy Awards with 12 nominations, which were announced Tuesday morning.
Both Cumberbatch and Dunst scored nods, along with costars Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee and director Jane Campion, who becomes the first woman to be nominated twice for best director, 28 years after her first nomination.
The nominations include a few unexpected surprises, including Drive My Car breaking free of the best international feature category to also score a spot in best picture. Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley also has a surprise best picture nod, despite losing steam in recent weeks.
Speaking of losing steam, many wondered if Spencer star Kristen Stewart's performance as Princess Diana would be recognized after she missed out on nominations from the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the BAFTAs, but she’s included in Oscar’s best actress category. Also scoring a surprise nomination in that category is Jessica Chastain for The Eyes of Tammy Faye. Other stronger-than-predicted showings include Being the Ricardos and King Richard.
But it wasn’t all good news for the prospective nominees. Lady Gaga was snubbed for her role in House of Gucci, Caitríona Balfe (Belfast) and Ruth Negga (Passing) went from sure-things to shut outs, Quebec’s Denis Villeneuve failed to score a best director nod (though his Dune landed in best picture and best screenplay), and longshot hopefuls Simon Rex (Red Rocket), Ben Affleck (The Tender Bar) and Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza) didn't make the cut.
The 94th Academy Awards will air live March 27 on ABC (the host has yet to be announced). See the full list of nominees below:
Best Picture
Belfast
CODA
Don't Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best Director
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Judi Dench, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Best Original Screenplay
Belfast
Don't Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World
Best Adapted Screenplay
CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
Best Cinematography
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Best Film Editing
Don't Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick... Boom!
Best Animated Feature Film
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. The Machine
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Animated Short Film
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
Best Live-Action Short Film
Ala Kachuu — Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
Best International Feature Film
Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand of God
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World
Best Documentary Feature
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Riding with Fire
Best Documentary Short Subject
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Best Original Score
Don't Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog
Best Original Song
King Richard
Encanto
Belfast
No Time to Die
Four Good Days
Best Sound
Belfast
Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best Costume Design
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Best Production Design
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Best Visual Effects
Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home