Oscar 2022 Nominations Bring Surprises, Snubs

Copyright: Neon/MGM

The Power of the Dog just became an Oscar powerhouse. The Netflix drama starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst is leading the 2022 Academy Awards with 12 nominations, which were announced Tuesday morning.

Both Cumberbatch and Dunst scored nods, along with costars Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee and director Jane Campion, who becomes the first woman to be nominated twice for best director, 28 years after her first nomination.

The nominations include a few unexpected surprises, including Drive My Car breaking free of the best international feature category to also score a spot in best picture. Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley also has a surprise best picture nod, despite losing steam in recent weeks.

Speaking of losing steam, many wondered if Spencer star Kristen Stewart's performance as Princess Diana would be recognized after she missed out on nominations from the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the BAFTAs, but she’s included in Oscar’s best actress category. Also scoring a surprise nomination in that category is Jessica Chastain for The Eyes of Tammy Faye. Other stronger-than-predicted showings include Being the Ricardos and King Richard.

But it wasn’t all good news for the prospective nominees. Lady Gaga was snubbed for her role in House of Gucci, Caitríona Balfe (Belfast) and Ruth Negga (Passing) went from sure-things to shut outs, Quebec’s Denis Villeneuve failed to score a best director nod (though his Dune landed in best picture and best screenplay), and longshot hopefuls Simon Rex (Red Rocket), Ben Affleck (The Tender Bar) and Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza) didn't make the cut.

The 94th Academy Awards will air live March 27 on ABC (the host has yet to be announced). See the full list of nominees below:

Best Picture

Belfast
CODA
Don't Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Judi Dench, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast
Don't Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World

Best Adapted Screenplay

CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog

Best Cinematography

Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story

Best Film Editing

Don't Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick... Boom!

Best Animated Feature Film

Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. The Machine
Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Animated Short Film

Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper

Best Live-Action Short Film

Ala Kachuu — Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold

Best International Feature Film

Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand of God
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World

Best Documentary Feature

Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Riding with Fire

Best Documentary Short Subject

Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies

Best Original Score

Don't Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog

Best Original Song

King Richard
Encanto
Belfast
No Time to Die
Four Good Days

Best Sound

Belfast
Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story

Best Costume Design

Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci

Best Production Design

Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story

Best Visual Effects

Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home

