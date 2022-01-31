Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Are Expecting a Baby

She may not be delivering new music anytime soon, but Rihanna has something more exciting on the way: a baby!

The singer/mogul and boyfriend A$AP Rocky confirmed the news by releasing belly bump-baring photos taken in NYC over the weekend.

Amid a snowy setting, Rihanna wore an oversized pink winter coat that was unbuttoned along the bottom to reveal a prominent bump draped in jewelry. See more pics here.

A beautiful bundle of joy 💗💙 #Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child 👶🏾🍼 pic.twitter.com/gXig5ssbKB — BET (@BET) January 31, 2022

The couple, both 33, have been rumoured to be dating since 2020. They made their public debut in 2021 at the Met Gala, and she was spotted in November attending his performance at ComplexCon in California.

A$AP Rocky recently gushed about Rihanna in his GQ cover story, calling her “the love of my life” and saying that their relationship made life "so much better. So much better when you got 'the One.' She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She's the One.