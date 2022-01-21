Surprise! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Have a Baby

Priyanka Chopra is Vanity Fair's current cover star, but she left a huge piece of news out of the interview: she was preparing for motherhood.

The actress, 39, and hubby Nick Jonas, 29, have welcomed a child via surrogate, according to her new Instagram post. She wrote, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family."

Sources tell TMZ that the baby girl arrived on Jan. 15.

Chopra hinted at the couple’s hopes for parenthood in her Vanity Fair profile, saying "[Children are] a big part of our desire for the future. By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens." When the interviewer warned that they'll have to slow down to make room for kids in their busy lives, she responded, "I'm okay with that. We're both okay with that."

The couple recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary in December 2021. They first started talking after Jonas slid her DMs in 2016 but didn’t meet in person until the Vanity Fair Oscar party in 2017. They didn’t officially confirm they were a couple until May of 2018, and wed in her native India in November 2018.