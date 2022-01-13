Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Announce Split

If the world’s most beautiful people can’t make it work, what hope do the rest of us have? In a truly bummer announcement, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet just revealed they've separated after nearly five years of marriage and 10 years together.

In a joint statement posted on Instagram, the Aquaman actor, 42, and the Cosby Show star, 54, announced, "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage."

"We share this not because we think it's newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…"

"Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children. Teaching our Children what's possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail✨ J & L."

The statement was followed by a series of photos.

The couple began dating in 2005 after being introduced by mutual friends. They wed in 2017 and have two children, daughter Lola and son Nakoa-Wolf. (Bonet and ex-husband Lenny Kravitz are also parents to actress Zoë Kravitz.)