Tristan Thompson Apologizes to Khloé Kardashian, Admits Paternity

Tristan Thompson is a new dad -- whether he wants to be or not.

The 30-year-old NBA star confirmed the news on his Instagram Story on Monday, writing, "Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son."

Thompson, who shares 3-year-old daughter True with Khloé Kardashian, had previously denied fathering a baby boy who was born in December. He said he had relationship with Nichols “based on sex only” between December 2020 and March 2021, while he was publicly dating Kardashian. According to Nichols, their son was conceived in April.

His Instagram story statement also included an apology to Kardashian.

"Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

In a statement to People magazine on Tuesday, a rep for Maralee Nichols said: "There was never any doubt that Tristan Thompson was the father of Maralee Nichol's baby. Tristan made numerous false and defamatory statements and declarations about Maralee over the past few months, and she is taking his contrite statement today in the context of all of those statements."

The paternity test came about because Nichols is suing Thompson for child support. Thompson also has a 5-year-old son with former girlfriend Jordan Craig.

Thompson and Kardashian reportedly split last summer.

