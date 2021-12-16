Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum Battle Daniel Radcliffe in Lost City Trailer

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum get up close and personal with each other's butts in their latest comedy.

In the new trailer for The Lost City (previously titled The Lost City of D), Sandra Bullock plays Loretta, a reclusive author of a romance-adventure series, and Tatum is Alan, her series’ cover star. The pair reunite on a book tour, where they trade barbs until Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe), who is convinced she can help him find the lost city she writes about in her books.

“I’m going to rescue her. I just want her to think of me as more than a cover model,” Alan declares before heading into the jungle in an attempt to save her. What follows involves leeches in uncomfortable places, exploding vehicles, and a hilarious cameo by Brad Pitt as a handsome rescuer.

The Lost City hits theatres March 25, 2022. Watch the trailer below: