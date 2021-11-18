Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Split

Shawn Mendes no longer has to tell Camila Cabello that she’s giving Cher.

After two years of dating, the singers have parted ways. They announced the split with identical posts on their Instagram Stories.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have just announced their breakup in statements. 💔 pic.twitter.com/gRyARUOFmv — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 18, 2021

"Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever," the statement said.

"We started out relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends," they added. "We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."

The "Señorita" singers, who were first seen together in July 2019, were spotted looking happy as recently as Halloween. Earlier this week, a blind item was posted on the Instagram gossip site DeuxMoi, with someone claiming to have overheard Cabello, 24, on a plane talking about a breakup.

Last year, the Canadian-born Mendes, 23, moved to Miami to ride out the pandemic with Cabello’s family and work on his album, Wonder. He said on The Tonight Show, “When I got it here was at the beginning of the album process and I was in a full panic state. I was like ‘There’s no way I’m going to make music. This is going to be impossible.’ But like, a week goes by and you start cooking eggs in the morning and you start doing laundry and taking dogs for walks, and you have your coffee mug that you’ve used the same one everyday, and it just becomes really nice. Which sounds so normal for everyone else but it’s very abnormal for me…I’ve basically been living in hotel rooms since I was 15, so it’s been nice."