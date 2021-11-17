Britney Spears Celebrates Her Freedom, Calls Out Her Mother

Britney Spears is finally free to enjoy the little things in life -- like buying her own candles.

In a new video she posted to Instagram and Twitter, the singer celebrated her recent release from the conservatorship that controlled her finances and life for nearly 14 years.

"I'm just grateful honestly for each day, and being able to have the keys to my car, and being able to be independent and feel like a woman," she said in the video. "And owning an ATM card and accessing cash for the first time, being able to buy candles -- it's the little things for us women but it makes a huge difference."

She added that she will now turn her attention towards advocating for others who are struggling under a conservatorship. "I'm not here to be a victim. I lived with victims my whole life when I was a child. That’s why I got out of my house and worked for 20 years. And I worked my ass off. I'm here to be an advocate for people with real disabilities and real illnesses. I'm a very strong woman so I can only imagine what the system has done to those people. Hopefully my story will make an impact and make some changes in the corrupt system."

Spears also credited her fans for shining a spotlight on her situation. "The Free Britney Movement: you guys rock. My voice was muted for so long and I was unable to speak up or say anything. Because of you guys and the awareness of kind of knowing what was going on and delivering that news to the public for so long, you gave an awareness to all of them. Because of you, I honestly think you guys saved my life in a way. 100%."

The caption she posted on Twitter had a light-hearted reference to setting "things square on Oprah," but the Instagram caption that accompanied the video added a warning to her family, specifically her mother, Lynn Spears. She wrote, "honestly it still blows my mind every day I wake up how my family and the conservatorship were able to do what they did to me … it was demoralizing and degrading !!!! I’m not even mentioning all the bad things they did to me which they should all be in jail for … yes including my church going mother !!!! I’m used to keeping peace for the family and keeping my mouth shut … but not this time … I have NOT FORGOTTEN and I hope they can look up tonight and know EXACTLY WHAT I MEAN !!!!"