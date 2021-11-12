Britney Spears is a Free Woman

Stronger than yesterday.

In a Los Angeles courtroom on Friday afternoon, Judge Brenda Penny ended Britney Spears' conservatorship, which has controlled her life and fortune since 2008.

"The court finds and determines that the conservatorship of the person and the estate is no longer required therefore effective today…it's hereby terminated," Judge Penny said in court, reports People.

The singer was not present at the short hearing, but she took to Twitter to share a video of her fans celebrating outside the courthouse, writing "Best day ever."

Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy 🥺❤️ !!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen 🙏🏼☀️🙌🏼 ???? #FreedBritney 🎥: @AbbyShalawylo pic.twitter.com/yk1vO3H02L — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) November 12, 2021

Following the hearing, Spears' lawyer Matthew Rosengart spoke to the press. "What's next for Britney -- and this is the first time this could be said for about a decade -- is up to one person: Britney," he said outside the courtroom. "Whether Britney performs again will be up to Britney,"

"What's next for Britney, and this is the first time this could be said for about a decade, is up to one person: Britney," says Britney Spears' lawyer Matthew Rosengart. https://t.co/VH7GACoxbW pic.twitter.com/PZaY5JOFKm — Variety (@Variety) November 12, 2021

Spears’ 13-year conservatorship gained international scrutiny after the pop star testified publicly for the first time in June. “I am traumatized, fake it to make it,” she told the judge on June 23. “I am not happy. I can’t sleep. I am so angry, it’s insane, I am depressed and I cry every day.” The legal arrangement has also been the subject of numerous documentaries released this year.

After testifying, Spears chose to retain Rosengart, a former federal prosecutor, who made his first court appearance for the singer on July 14 and immediately pushed to remove her father, Jamie Spears, from his role as the estate conservator. Jamie was suspended from his role on Sept. 29, with Judge Penny saying, “The current situation is untenable.” John Zabel was appointed as her temporary conservator.

Mr. Rosengart had previously said he will push for the singer’s father and the estate’s former business manager, Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group, to be investigated for financial mismanagement during their time overseeing the singer’s estate and fortune. When asked today about his current plans, Rosengart said that they served a notice of deposition to require Jamie to testify under oath on Oct 20 and again on Nov. 12, but he "refused to appear." Rosengart added, "Many people have asked about whether we will continue to investigate Mr. Spears. The answer ultimately is up to my client Britney."

When asked what's in the singer's immediate future, Rosengart said, "Britney has been put in a position through our collaboration and the work of our law firm, to succeed. We have a safety net in place for Britney both on the personal side, and on the financial side."

Britney Spears' lawyer Matthew Rosengart explains the conditions surrounding the end of her conservatorship, including a "financial safety net" for the star. https://t.co/VH7GACoxbW pic.twitter.com/gCidjQrbQu — Variety (@Variety) November 12, 2021

Things have been looking up for Spears since her conservatorship case gained attention. In September, she announced that her boyfriend Sam Asghari had proposed. Last month, she credited the #FreeBritney movement for her case’s progress.