Celebs Endorse Paul Rudd’s Sexiest Man Alive Title

Hollywood’s sexiest man alive is also its most ageless. Paul Rudd, 52, was crowned the title in People’s annual issue, taking the crown from last year’s honoree Michael B. Jordan.

"It’s going to change a lot [about my life]," he joked to People. "I’m hoping to get invited to some of these sexy dinners with Clooney and Pitt and B. Jordan. I figure I’ll probably be on a lot more yachts. I’m exciting to expand my yachting life. And I’ll probably try to get better at brooding, like with really soft light."

The Marvel star is embracing his new title, telling People, "I’m going to lean into it hard. I'm going to own this. I'm not going to try to be like 'Oh, I'm so modest.' I'm getting business cards made. But all of my friends will destroy me, and I expect them to."

So far, Rudd’s famous friends have been nothing but supportive, sharing congratulatory messages on social media for the father of two.

Is that Paul Rudd…#SexiestManAlive?! I knew this day would come. Congrats, man 🥳 I hope you continue to never age so you can continue to hold this title. https://t.co/OrD8OThrFn pic.twitter.com/54oUwHNmrh — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 10, 2021

We’re catching up with the one and only @VancityReynolds about his new film #RedNotice, family life and his TikTok fame! pic.twitter.com/XB21H7ZhjG — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 10, 2021

If I had to lose out to someone, I’m happy it’s Paul. https://t.co/10J90Ru8ql — Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 10, 2021

Let it be known that today I directed the Sexiest Man Alive. — Peyton Reed (@MrPeytonReed) November 10, 2021

Congratulations to Paul Rudd on being named People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive of 2021. pic.twitter.com/DjgqwAPHjc — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) November 10, 2021