Kristen Stewart Is Engaged to Dylan Meyer

Forget about Robsten; say hello to Dylstew!

Kristen Stewart confirmed the rumours: she and her girlfriend of two years, Dylan Meyer, are set to wed.

Stewart broke the news while promoting her new movie Spencer on The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday. The actress revealed that Meyer, a screenwriter, was the one to pop the question.

"We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it,” she told Stern. "I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out my, what I wanted. And, you know, she nailed it. It was really cute. She did very well. And we're marrying. It's happening."

Stewart says that despite the engagement, they're in no hurry to walk down the aisle. "I don't want to have COVID even be like a thing."

"The food is the biggest deal," the Twilight alum said of her wedding plans. "I don't care about flowers and sh-t like that. The food needs to be on point...I want to wear the best pair of Levi's ever and, like, an old T-shirt that has a tuxedo printed on it, but like cut-off and barefoot. I want to get married in, like, Topanga. I want to be chilling. I want it to be very homey. I want to see her laugh hysterically when she sees me in, like, a faux tuxedo T-shirt."

Rumours of an engagement first surfaced this summer, when both Stewart and Meyer were photographed wearing bands on their ring fingers.

Though she didn’t go into details about the proposal, this isn’t the first time Stewart has talked to Stern about her dreams of getting married. When he asked in 2019 about if she ever thought about proposing to Meyer, she responded, "I can't f--king wait. I want to be somewhat reasonable about it, but I think good things happen fast."

Stewart is currently generating Oscar buzz for her performance as Princess Diana in the biopic Spencer. Meyer has written and co-starred in multiple TV shows and films, including Netflix's XOXO and Moxie. The couple were first spotted together in August 2019.