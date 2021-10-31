Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Hold Hands on Roller Coaster

Is it a trick or a treat? Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were photographed holding hands while riding a roller coaster Friday night at Knott’s Berry Farm's Halloween event in Buena Park, California.

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson Hold Hands at Knott's Scary Farm: They're 'Just Friends,' Source Says https://t.co/EJb9KQqWgD — People (@people) October 30, 2021

People has the exclusive photos, which show Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé, Travis Barker, attended as well. Us Weekly reports that their group also included Stephanie Shepherd and Harry Hudson.

However, a source close to the group insists that Kardashian, 41, and Davidson, 27, are not a couple.

"They hang in the same circles so they will be together from time to time," an insider told People. "It's just friends hanging out."

Meanwhile, Us Weekly cited an eyewitness who indicated that Davidson seemed to pay more attention to Shepherd than Kardashian during the group outing.

Kardashian hosted SNL last month and did an Aladdin skit alongside Davidson, who also knows Barker through their mutual friend, Machine Gun Kelly.

Wouldn’t call it “doing sex,” Aladdin pic.twitter.com/bX6bDNqHLt — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 10, 2021

Kardashian is currently going through a divorce from rapper Kanye West. Davidson previously dated Ariana Grande and Kate Beckinsale, and recently split from Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor.