Zayn Malik "Adamantly" Denies Report He Struck Yolanda Hadid

Update: Zayn Malik has been charged with four counts of harassment and pled no contest, reports TMZ.

Zayn Malik is "adamantly" denying a report that he got into a physical altercation with Yolanda Hadid, the mother of Gigi Hadid, with whom Malik has a one-year-old daughter, Khai.

The report surfaced on TMZ, with sources claiming Yolanda says Zayn “struck” her in an incident last week and she is considering filing a police report.

The former One Direction singer took to Twitter to deny the report, tweeting, "As you all know, I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart."

His Twitter statement seemed to confirm an altercation by referencing an "argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago." He added, "This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been 'leaked' to the press."

Malik also released a statement to TMZ, saying he “adamantly” denies striking her “and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private.”

Yolanda, who starred on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, is standing by her account, according to TMZ.

Meanwhile, People reports that Malik and Gigi Hadid have split. "Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time," the supermodel's rep said in a statement.