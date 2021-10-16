See Robert Pattinson in the Trailer for The Batman

"I am vengeance."

The first full trailer for The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, debuted Saturday at the DC FanDome virtual event, giving fans a glimpse at director Matt Reeves’ dark, gritty and violent take on the Caped Crusader.

In the film, Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne is only one year into his vigilante antics and finds himself tangling with Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), The Riddler (played by Paul Dano), and The Penguin (played by an unrecognizable Colin Farrell). Andy Serkis rounds out the cast as Bruce’s loyal butler, Alfred.

The rain-soaked trailer begins with Pattinson’s voiceover, saying of the bat signal, "When that light hits the sky, it's not just a call. It's a warning."

The Batman is in theatres March 4, 2022. Watch the trailer below: