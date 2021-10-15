Watch Adele's New Video for "Easy on Me"

Adele is back to break our hearts.

On Thursday night, the British singer debuted her new video for “Easy on Me,” the first single off her long-awaited album, 30.

In the emotional, piano-heavy ballad, Adele sings "Go easy on me, baby / I was still a child / Didn't get the chance to / Feel the world around me." The video shows her packing up a house and driving away. It transitions from black and white to full colour as the song reaches its crescendo.

Adele reteamed with Canadian director Xavier Dolan for the video, which was shot in Quebec in the same house they filmed the "Hello" video.

In an Instagram Live earlier this week, she told fans that the theme of the album is "divorce, babe, divorce." She finalized her divorce from Simon Konecki in March after being separated for nearly two years. The couple share an eight-year-old son.

"I was certainly nowhere near where I'd hoped to be when I first started it nearly 3 years ago," Adele recently wrote on Instagram. "Quite the opposite actually. I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe, I always have. And yet there I was knowingly – willingly even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil!"

30 will be released on Nov. 19, almost six years to the day since she released her last record, 25. She has named each of her albums after the age she was when she wrote it, starting with her breakthrough debut 19.

Watch the “Easy on Me” video below: