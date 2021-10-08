Diane Keaton Plays Justin Bieber’s Grandmother in New Video

Diane Keaton’s transformation into a full-fledged Belieber is complete.

The legendary actress plays Justin Bieber’s grandmother in the video for his new single, "Ghost." Directed by Colin Tilley, the video shows Bieber trying to cheer up his grandmother after his grandfather dies. He buys her a new outfit, takes her dancing, helps her spread her late husband’s ashes at Ventura Beach, and encourages her to try a dating app.

The legendary actress has a long history of being a Bieber fan. In 2015, she gushed about the Canadian singer on The Ellen Degeneres Show, only to be surprised when he walked out from backstage to meet her.

"This was just sheer fun," Keaton told Vogue of the video shoot. "All my life, I’ve been an actress and had lines, and sometimes I’ve gotten to loosen them up a little—but this was just completely loose and relaxed. Nobody ever [told me to do] anything, which made it so much fun."

She said that she brought her own outfits to the set, and developed a natural rapport with Bieber. She told Vogue, "He’s totally charming. He had to have his arm around me when we were walking into the ocean....If I felt like hugging him, I'd hug him. He was stuck with me. I kept thinking, 'Oh, this poor guy.'"

Keaton also posted about the video on Instagram, writing, "AM I DREAMING??? WHAT AN HONOR IT WAS TO WORK WITH JUSTIN BIEBER AND HIS INCREDIBLE TEAM!!!

Watch the video below: