Britney Spears’ Father Suspended as Conservator, Effective Immediately

Britney Spears just scored a huge win in court. Her father, Jamie Spears, has been removed from her conservatorship.

Judge Brenda Penny suspended Britney Spears' father from his role as her conservator in a hearing Wednesday afternoon. Penny said the suspension was effective immediately.

Previously, Jamie had asked the court if he could begin the process of stepping down as his 39-year-old daughter’s conservator. However, Britney’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart argued in today’s hearing that stepping down could entitle him to a settlement, and that his role should be suspended immediately instead of terminated.

"This man does not belong in her life for another day," Rosengart said, reports People. "He must be suspended today. Britney Spears is pleading for it. This is a very easy decision. ... My client will be so extraordinarily distraught if Mr. Spears remains conservator for one more day. ... If he cares about his daughter, he will resign today."

Rosengart also argued that termination instead of suspension would also allow Jamie to avoid handing over paperwork about how he managed his daughter's estate for 13 years.

"Mr. Spears’s desperation to avoid suspension is self-evident and self-serving,” said Rosengart, reports Deadline. "He wants to escape justice and accountability and he will evidently do or say anything to avoid it. He knows that when he is suspended he must turn over the conservatorship files, including purported attorney-client privileged documents [communications with his lawyers], to the new temporary conservator."

Accountant John Zabel will temporarily replace Jamie when it comes to making financial decisions on behalf of the estate until next steps are determined. Jodi Montgomery will continue on for now as Britney's personal conservator, managing her day-to-day wellbeing and medical decisions.

"[This decision is] in the best interest of the conservatee, which is my goal," Judge Penny said.

Rosengart said that he plans to file a petition to end the conservatorship completely in the next 30-45 days.

Jamie released a statement via his lawyer, Vivian L. Thoreen, on Thursday. "Respectfully, the court was wrong to suspend Mr. Spears, put a stranger in his place to manage Britney’s estate, and extend the very conservatorship that Britney begged the court to terminate earlier this summer. Again, it was Mr. Spears who took the initiative to file the petition to terminate the conservatorship when neither Britney’s former court-appointed counsel nor her new privately-retained attorney would do so. It was Mr. Spears who asked the court at yesterday’s hearing to immediately terminate the conservatorship while Britney’s own attorney argued against it. Despite the suspension, Mr. Spears will continue to look out for the best interests of his daughter and work in good faith towards a positive resolution of all matters."