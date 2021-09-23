See Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in the Full Spencer Trailer

The first teaser trailer for Spencer, starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, did little to answer questions about how the actress would handle the late royal’s British accent. The first full trailer solves that riddle: she nails it.

Jackie director Pablo Larraín’s upcoming royal drama follows three days in 1991 when the family converges on Norfolk's Sandringham estate for Christmas amid rumours of Prince Charles’ (Jack Farthing) affairs. In the new trailer, which offers more glimpses of Diana’s interactions with her young sons, she contemplates leaving the royal family and asks, “Will they kill me, do you think?”

Spencer debuted at the Venice Film Festival before heading to the Toronto International Film Festival. The film is currently 91% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, with Stewart’s performance in particular generating praise and early Oscar buzz.

Vulture's Alison Willmore says, "The film is Stewart's to carry, and she does it by going less minimalist than is her habit and by allowing an awareness of the absurdity of Diana's situation to seep in, even as she plays the woman's suffering entirely straight," while the Toronto Star's Peter Howell says Stewart gives "a bravura performance."

Spencer is set to hit theaters on Nov. 5. Watch the trailer below: