Nicki Minaj Wouldn’t Get Vaccinated for the Met Gala

Even the fashion event of the year couldn’t convince Nicki Minaj to get vaccinated.

Anna Wintour’s annual, star-studded Met Gala, which took place Monday night in New York, required all guests be vaccinated and wear a mask.

"They want you to get vaccinated for the Met," she tweeted to her 22 million followers. "if I get vaccinated it won't for the Met. It'll be once I feel I've done enough research. I'm working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one"

While she recommended others get the vaccine in subsequent tweets, she also cited her “cousin in Trinidad” who “won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding.” Doctors have debunked the claim that swollen testicles or impotency are known side effect of the vaccine – though they are a side effect of COVID-19.

Last week, she tweeted (and then deleted) news that she would not be attending last Sunday night's VMAs, but didn't give an explanation at the time. She wrote, "I just pulled out. I’ll explain why another day. But I love those guys at MTV. thank you Bruce. I love you so much. Next year we there baby."

She later revealed that she got COVID-19 before the VMAs, tweeting “I was prepping for vmas then i shot a video & guess who got COVID? Do u know what it is not to be able to kiss or hold your tiny baby for over a week? A baby who is only used to his mama? “get vaccinated” Drake had just told me he got covid w|THE VACCINE tho so chile”

Twitter told a CNN reporter that the singer’s tweets do not break the platform’s rules against health misinformation.