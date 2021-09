After taking a break last year and being delayed by months this year, the Met Gala made its triumphant return to New York last night – and the outfits did not disappoint. The theme was "In America: A lexicon of fashion". Check out our 10 favourite looks:

Copyright: Billie Eilish in Oscar de la Renta. (Cover Images)

Copyright: Camila Cabello in Michael Kors Collection. (Cover Images)

Copyright: Dan Levy collaborated with Loewe’s Jonathan Anderson for his custom look. (Cover Images)

Copyright: Rihanna in Balenciaga Couture, Maria Tash and Thelma West jewelry. (Cover Images)

Copyright: Kendall Jenner wore Givenchy, while Gigi Hadid wore Prada. (Cover Images)

Copyright: Kim Kardashian shrouded herself in Balenciaga. (Cover Images)

Copyright: Lil Nas X in one of his three(!) costume changes from Versace. (Cover Images)

Copyright: Lorde wore a two-piece Bode. (Cover Images)

Copyright: Justin and Hailey Beiber made a sleek couple in La Maison Drew and Saint Laurent, respectively. (Cover Images)