Watch The Matrix Resurrections Trailer

“It’s time to fly.”

The Matrix Resurrections dropped its first trailer early Thursday morning, showcasing the eye-popping visuals fans have come to expect from the franchise.

The trippy trailer starts with Thomas/Neo (Keanu Reeves) talking to his therapist (Neil Patrick Harris) about having “dreams that weren’t just dreams.” He then has a meet-cute with Trinity (Carrie Ann Moss) in a coffee shop, but they don’t seem to remember each other. After continuing to be plagued by strange visions, Thomas throws away his blue pills and accepts a red one from Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s character, which opens his eyes to the Matrix.

The Matrix Resurrections resurrects the franchise from an 18-year break. The previous films were The Matrix (1999), The Matrix Reloaded (2003), and The Matrix Revolutions (2003).

The three-minute trailer is scored to Jefferson Airplane’s "White Rabbit." The film costars Jessica Henwick, Priyanka Chopra, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson, Daniel Bernhardt, Jonathan Groff, and Christina Ricci. It was produced, co-written, and directed by Lana Wachowski.

The Matrix Resurrections is set to be released in theatres and on HBO Max on Dec. 22. Watch the trailer below: