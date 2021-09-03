Paging Dr. Addison Montgomery! Kate Walsh is returning to Grey’s Anatomy for a multi-episode arc when the show returns for its 18th season.

Walsh first joined the show in the season 1 finale, in which she showed up as Derek’s wife, to the surprise of fans – not to mention his then-love interest, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo). Walsh left Grey’s in season three and starred in her own spinoff series, Private Practice, which ran from 2007 to 2013. The show co-starred Caterina Scorsone’s Amelia, who is now a regular on Grey’s.

The last season of Grey's saw the exit of two main actors, Giacomo Gianniotti (Alex) and Jesse Williams (Jackson). Earlier, ABC announced that Kate Burton, who played Meredith’s mother Ellis, will return for multiple episodes in the new season, and that Peter Gallagher has been cast play Dr. Alan Hamilton, a doctor who knew Ellis.

Pompeo commented on Walsh's Instagram post about her return, saying "Let's give them what they want....quality tv drama 😂😂😂"

It’s official!! @katewalsh — aka Dr. Addison Forbes Montgomery — is coming home and my heart is so so so happy ❤️❤️❤️ #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/xS2Z1XJIV3 — shondaland tv (@shondaland) September 3, 2021

