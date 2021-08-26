See Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in the Spencer Trailer

Kristen Stewart is getting the royal treatment.

The first trailer for Spencer, Pablo Larraín’s (Jackie) upcoming drama about Princess Diana, has dropped. The film follows three days in 1991 when the royal family converges on Norfolk's Sandringham estate for Christmas and Diana contemplates a divorce from Prince Charles (played by Jack Farthing), amid rumours of his affairs.

In the trailer, a children's choir sings Lou Reed's "Perfect Day" as we see scenes of the Sandringham staff preparing for the royal family’s visit. We then see Diana interacting with the family, dancing alone in a ballroom (reminiscent of Emma Corrin in The Crown), facing the press, running away from the house, and sharing secrets with a confidante (played by Sally Hawkins).

Fans have been eager to hear Stewart’s English accent but the trailer only offers a brief hint of her dialogue, with her uttering the words “They don’t.” However, press and movie exhibitors who attended this week’s CinemaCon were treated to more footage from the film, and Entertainment Weekly reported that Stewart nailed Diana's "whispery tone of voice and accent."

The cast is rounded out by Olga Hellsing as Fergie; Amy Manson as Anne Boleyn; and Niklas Kohrt as Prince Andrew. Timothy Spall and Sean Harris play unspecified roles.

Spencer will debut at the Venice Film Festival and screen at the Toronto Film Festival before being released in theaters on Nov. 5. Watch the trailer below: