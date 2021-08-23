Taylor Swift Joins TikTok

Taylor Swift is now a TikToker. The singer joined the platform this morning, posting a video of herself recreating looks from past album eras – along with an announcement that Red (Taylor's Version) will be released on vinyl on November 19, 2021.

Swift set her first TikTok to UK rapper Dave's "Screwface Capital." She captioned the clip, "Lots going on at the moment. Red (my version) vinyl is up for presale on my site and oh I’m on tiktok now let the games begin 😺."

With a bio that says “This is pretty much just a cat account,” Swift gained over 500k followers in just four hours, while TikTok noted in a press release that the hashtag #swiftok has over 1 billion video views on 181k video creations.

She’s not the only star to make waves by joining a social media platform. Last week, Angelina Jolie joined Instagram and became the fastest person to ever reach 1 million followers.