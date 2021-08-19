Britney Spears Accused of Striking Employee

The roll Britney Spears has been on has just hit a roadblock.

The singer, who has finally begun to make gains in her fight against conservatorship, is reportedly under investigation after a housekeeper claimed she struck her this week.

A spokesperson for Ventura County Sheriff's Office told E! News that a dispute allegedly occurred at the singer’s home on Monday morning. An employee claims that she returned from the veterinarian and Spears slapped a phone out of her hand. The staffer was “not hurt” and was not at the residence when police arrived, having gone to the local station in Thousand Oaks, Calif., to report the alleged incident.

A source close to Spears told People the singer "didn't hit anyone," adding, "The housekeeper was holding her phone and Britney tried to knock it out of her hands."

The minor misdemeanor battery report that will be forwarded to the District Attorney's Office for review.

Meanwhile, Spears’ lawyer Mathew Rosengart called the complaint "sensational tabloid fodder." In a statement to NBC News, he said, "This is ... nothing more than an overblown alleged misdemeanor involving a ‘he said she said’ about a cell phone, with no striking and obviously no injury whatsoever. Anyone can make an accusation. This should have been closed immediately."