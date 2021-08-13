Lizzo and Cardi B Are Goddesses in "Rumors"

Lizzo and Cardi B are giving us something to talk about.

The pair, who co-starred in Hustlers, collab on Lizzo’s new song “Rumours,” and dropped a video for it today.

They play Greek goddesses in the clip, directed by Tanu Muino. In her first new single in two years, Lizzo sings, "Last year, I thought I would losе it/ Readin' sh-t on the internеt / My smoothie cleanse and my diet/ No, I ain't f--k Drake yet."

Cardi B, who is pregnant with her second child with Offset, contributes a verse that includes, "All the rumors are true, yeah/ Fake ass, fake boobs, yeah/ Made a million at Sue's, yeah/ Y'all be runnin' with fake news, yeah."

Expect to see a lot more of Lizzo soon; she recently signed a first-look deal with Amazon Prime to create television projects. “Rumours” is presumably the first single off an upcoming album.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)