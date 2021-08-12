Jamie Spears To Step Down as Britney's Conservator

The #FreeBritney movement just scored a huge win: Jamie Spears has agreed to step down as his daughter’s conservator after 13 years, reports TMZ.

Earlier this week, a judge denied a request from Britney Spears’ attorney to expedite her next hearing (set for Sept. 29) regarding the suspension and removal of the singer’s father from her conservatorship. However, in a surprise move, the elder Spears decided not to wait for the hearing and filed his response to his daughter's petition for his suspension with the Los Angeles Superior Court, announcing his decision to step down and work with the courts for an orderly transition.

Though he is stepping down as her conservator, he is not going quietly. The court documents filed by his lawyer and viewed by TMZ reportedly say: "There are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears as the Conservator of the Estate ... and it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears' best interests."

They continue, "Nevertheless, even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests. So, even though he must contest this unjustified Petition for his removal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter's new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator."

TMZ reports that the court filing also calls out Britney’s mother, Lynne, saying she has little involvement in her daughter’s life or conservatorship, as proven by the fact that Britney didn’t want to see her when she was at a mental health facility in 2019.

In the documents, Jamie continues to insist his only interest has been the wellbeing of his daughter: "Not only was she suffering mentally and emotionally, she was also being manipulated by predators and in financial distress. Mr. Spears came to his daughter's rescue to protect her."

Following Jamie’s court filings, Britney’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, said in a statement: “We are pleased that Mr. Spears and his lawyer have today conceded in a filing that he must be removed. It is vindication for Britney. We are disappointed, however, by their ongoing shameful and reprehensible attacks on Ms. Spears and others. We look forward to continuing our vigorous investigation into the conduct of Mr. Spears, and others, over the past 13 years, while he reaped millions of dollars from his daughter’s estate, and I look forward to taking Mr. Spears’s sworn deposition in the near future.”

Rosengart added: “In the interim, rather than making false accusations and taking cheap shots at his own daughter, Mr. Spears should remain silent and step aside immediately.”