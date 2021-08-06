Is there a soap shortage in Hollywood?

It started a few weeks ago when Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher sparked a debate over their kids cleaning habits when they appeared on Dax Shepard's podcast and talked about not wanting to bathe their children until "you can see the dirt on them." Shepard and his wife, Kristen Bell, then appeared on The View and echoed Kunis and Kutcher's sentiment.

Said Shepard of their parenting style, "We had to start saying, 'Hey, when's the last time you bathed them?'...Sometimes five, six days goes along. I mean, they don't smell." Bell added, "Well, they do sometimes. I'm a big fan of waiting for the stink. Once you catch a whiff, that's biology's way of letting you know you need to clean it up."

Now, Jake Gyllenhaal is getting in on the dirt-loving action. While promoting his new Prada fragrance campaign, the actor admitted that bathing is not high on his daily priority list.

He told Vanity Fair, "More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times. I do believe, because Elvis Costello is wonderful, that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere. So I do that. But I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves."

Luckily, his new ad for Prada’s Luna Rossa Ocean, which was directed by Chernobyl's Johan Renck, sees Gyllenhaal getting showered with ocean spray.