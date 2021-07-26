Issa Rae's Surprise Wedding

Insecure’s Issa Rae is secure in her relationship. The writer/actress shocked fans by posting about her surprise wedding to Louis Diame.

Rae was reportedly married on Sunday in the south of France. She tagged the photos to Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat and looked stunning in a custom Vera Wang gown, while Diame wore a red Dolce & Gabbana suit.

She jokingly captured a series of photos on Instagram with: "A) Impromptu photo shoot in a custom @verawang dress. B) My girls came to help me, but they all coincidentally had on the same dress! They were sooooo embarrassed. C) Then I took a few flicks with Somebody’s Husband."

Rae, 36, has been notoriously private about her relationship status. Engagement rumours first surfaced when she wore a diamond ring on the cover of Essence in 2019, which surprised even her Insecure costars. At the time, Yvonne Orji told Entertainment Tonight, “The reaction was all the same, like, ‘You out here in these streets getting married, boo!?’ That was the reaction.”

Rae brushed off the engagement speculation during a 2019 appearance on The View, saying "I've got a lot of rings on my finger. I wear jewelry, you know?"

She has refused to discuss her relationship in the press, telling Marie Claire, "I get so much feedback about everything. The one thing I don't need feedback on is who I'm sleeping with."

Diame, 37, is a businessman who made his first public appearance with Rae in 2016 at the afterparty for Insecure’s premiere.