2021 Emmy Nominations: Snubs & Surprises

The Emmy nominations were announced today, celebrating the best TV has had to offer in the past year. As per tradition, they brought some pleasant surprises, and some unexpected snubs. Check out the most noteworthy nods and exclusions, and see the full list of Emmy nominations below.

Surprises:

A few shows that are no longer with us still managed to get nominated, including Conan (edging out Full Frontal with Samantha Bee in the Variety Talk Series category), and Pose’s third and final season, which scored 9 nominations, including for MJ Rodriguez, who made history as the first trans woman to be nominated in a lead acting category. Allison Janney nabbed a Lead Comedy Actress nomination for the last season of Mom, while William H. Macy was nominated for Lead Comedy Actor for the final season of Shameless. The recently cancelled Lovecraft Country scored 18 nominations, including one for Drama Series.

Also making a surprise appearance in the Drama Series category was Amazon’s The Boys. Netflix scored in the Comedy Series category with surprising nods for Cobra Kai and Emily in Paris. Meanwhile, Apple's Ted Lasso lassoed a whopping 20 nominations, becoming the most-nominated freshman comedy series in history.

In the acting categories, Aidy Bryant garnered an unexpected Comedy Actress nomination for her role in Shrill (she was also nominated in the supporting category for SNL). Don Cheadle scored a nod for his small guest appearance in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, while costar Carl Lumby (who had a more significant role) did not.

Snubs:

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier missed out in Best Drama, while Girls5Eva failed to score a Comedy Series nod. Amazon's Small Axe, a five-part anthology series from Oscar-winning director Steve McQueen, was also shut out. In the acting categories, Ethan Hawke wasn't nominated in Limited Series Actor for The Good Lord Bird, nor was Joel Edgerton for The Underground Railroad, while Nicole Kidman was snubbed for The Undoing. Ted Danson failed to get a nomination in the Comedy Actor category for Mr. Mayor, and Pedro Pascal didn’t secure a spot in the Drama Actor category for The Mandalorian. There was hope that Jane Levy would be recognized for her role in the recently canceled Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, but that didn’t materialize.

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will be held in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET. See the nominations for the major categories below:

Drama Series

The Boys

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Pose

This Is Us

Comedy Series

Black-ish

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

Hacks

The Flight Attendant

The Kominsky Method

Pen15

Ted Lasso

Lead Actor, Drama

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Lead Actress, Drama

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Elizabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

MJ Rodriguez, Pose

Jurnee Smollet, Lovecraft Country

Lead Actor, Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Kenan

Lead Actress, Comedy

Aida Bryant, Shrill

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Allison Janney, Mom

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

Supporting Actor, Drama

Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country

John Lithgow, Perry Mason

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale

Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Supporting Actress, Drama

Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Emerald Fennell, The Crown

Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Supporting Actor, Comedy

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso

Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method

Supporting Actress, Comedy

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant

Guest Actor, Drama

Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Charles Dance, The Crown

Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian

Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country

Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian

Guest Actress, Drama

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Claire Foy, The Crown

Mckenna Grace, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sophie Okonedo, Ratched

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Guest Actor, Comedy

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live

Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method

Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live

Daniel Levy, Saturday Night Live

Guest Actress, Comedy

Jane Adams, Hacks

Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Bernadette Peters, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

Variety Talk Series

Conan

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Competition Series

The Amazing Race

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Limited or Anthology Series

I May Destroy You

Mare of Easttown

The Queen’s Gambit

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

Made-for-TV Movie

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

Oslo

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Sylvie’s Love

Uncle Frank

Lead Actor, Limited Series or Movie

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Lesie Odom, Jr., Hamilton

Lead Actress, Limited Series or Movie

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Cynthia Erivo, Genius

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Ann Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Jonathan Groff, Hamilton

Anthony Ramos, Hamilton

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie

Phillipa Soo, Hamilton

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown

Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision