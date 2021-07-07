Report: Scarlett Johansson Is Pregnant

Scarlett Johansson is having a big week. Not only does her much-delayed film Black Widow premiere, but she’s also rumoured to be pregnant.

Sources tell Page Six that the actress and her husband, SNL’s Colin Jost, are expecting their first child together.

"Scarlett is pregnant but has been keeping it very quiet. She has been keeping a very low profile," a source told the outlet.

Another source said, "Scarlett is actually due soon, I know she and Colin are thrilled."

Johansson and Jost were married in 2020 after three years of dating. This will be the actress’ second child. She has a 6-year-old daughter with ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

Johansson has been conducting the Black Widow promo tour over Zoom, and did not attend any of the premiere fan events that have taken place, unlike co-stars Florence Pugh and David Harbour.

The Avengers prequel film follows Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff (Black Widow), as she reunites with her Russian “family”: Pugh’s Yelena Belova, Rachel Weisz's Melina Vostokoff and Harbour’s Red Guardian. It is getting positive reviews from critics, and is currently 83% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.