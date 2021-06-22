Billie Eilish Apologizes for Racial Slur

Billie Eilish is "appalled and embarrassed" after videos surfaced of her singing along to a song that included a racial slur against Asians, as well as appearing to talk in a fake accent.

In an Instagram story, she posted that the videos, which were widely circulating around TikTok earlier this month, were made when she was "13 or 14." She said, "This song was the only time I'd ever heard that word as it was never used around me by anyone in my family. Regardless of my ignorance and age at the time, nothing excuses the fact is that it was hurtful. And for that I am sorry."

Eilish denied that she was imitating an Asian accent in one of the videos, saying she was using her "silly gibberish made up voice" that she's used since childhood when talking to "pets, friends, and family."

"It ... is in no way an imitation of anyone or any language, accent, or culture in the slightest," she said.

She concluded, "I not only believe in, but have always worked hard to use my platform to fight for inclusion, kindness, tolerance, equity and equality."

The apology comes following a wave of Asian hate sweeping the U.S.