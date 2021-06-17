Early Reactions to Black Widow

The Black Widow movie has been delayed three times since the start of the pandemic – but it looks like it was worth the wait.

The Avengers prequel film follows Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff (Black Widow), as she reunites with her Russian “family”: Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, Rachel Weisz's Melina Vostokoff and David Harbour’s Red Guardian. The film will be released in theatres and on Disney+ Premier Access simultaneously on July 9. It will later be available for free to everyone with a Disney+ subscription on October 6.

. Check out what critics are saying about the Black Widow:

Mix the Jason Bourne movies, FX's The Americans, and MCU lore and you get #BlackWidow (or what i will call for now on, "The Moment Florence Pugh Took Over The World") ... Definitely stick around for the post credits scene pic.twitter.com/btDWxb0bjX — Jason Guerrasio (@JasonGuerrasio) June 17, 2021

#BlackWidow shows exactly why Natasha Romanoff was the glue that held the Avengers together. Shades of John Wick fight scenes & inventive action sequences wrapped in a heartfelt & poignant story about family & how the world treats girls. Excited to see Yelena carry the torch. — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) June 17, 2021

#BlackWidow has one of the best casts in a Marvel film. Scarlett, David, Rachel and Florence all have scene stealing moments that keep the movie moving briskly. It probably has the most action of any solo Marvel film and I felt like I was on a roller coaster the entire time. — James Viscardi (@JimViscardi) June 17, 2021

I got to see #BlackWidow last night, and as someone who has been waiting since 2010 to see Natasha Romanoff get her own movie, it was well worth the wait. The actions rips, the emotion hits and the new characters joining the MCU are standouts. MORE BLACK WIDOW MOVIES PLEASE! pic.twitter.com/R0JUHThSiF — Hector Navarro (@Hectorisfunny) June 17, 2021

I saw #BlackWidow! Interlaced with the well done action and humor is some of the darker material we’ve seen in the MCU, which packs a punch. The cast is all great with Florence Pugh a standout. A couple of beats near the end I could have done without but overall I really dug it. — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) June 17, 2021

#BlackWidow was better than I thought it would be! Although there’s some excellent action, what pulled me in was the really powerful themes & character moments the film presented. Easily Scarlett’s best performance as Nat, and Florence Pugh is brilliant as Yelena. pic.twitter.com/CDjKJm4nVq — Jacob (@JacobDFilm) June 17, 2021

#BlackWidow is one of Marvel's best solo films. Start to finish, the movie is great. Excellent surprises, emotional character moments, bad-ass action, and Scarlett Johansson finally gets to pour everything into the role. Director Cate Shortland nailed it. Bravo. pic.twitter.com/sgEkUW63cT — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) June 17, 2021

Lots I loved in #BlackWidow but the standout component is that ensemble. Maybe it’s because I’m super close to my sister but I couldn’t get enough of the Natasha/Yelena relationship - from the bickering to the more heartfelt moments. This is my kind of twisted family film. — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) June 17, 2021

I watched #BlackWidow yesterday and it's as refreshingly different to other Marvel Studios releases as it is to just have these big movies back. The leads are awesome and the story does some unexpected things. It's the most adult MCU release yet, but still offers a few laughs. pic.twitter.com/ib9F0rX09t — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) June 17, 2021

#BlackWidow is excellent. An exhilarating shot of adrenaline. Scarlett Johansson & Florence Pugh nail the banter & ballet-like stunts. David Harbour is absolutely terrific. Big action set pieces are thrilling, propulsive & capably constructed. Multi-layered thematic resonance. pic.twitter.com/ew9r1NXvfL — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) June 17, 2021

#BlackWidow director Cate Shortland and the writing team made a movie with #WinterSoldier-like action / grit infused with emotion and heart. There are visceral moments, solid humor, & surprising twists (especially for big MCU fans!) MORE PLEASE! pic.twitter.com/Oqwirnxa3X — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) June 17, 2021