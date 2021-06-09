Kanye West Reportedly Dating Irina Shayk

Kanye West is not keeping his love locked down. The rapper is reportedly dating model Irina Shayk.

The Daily Mail published photos of the pair celebrating his 44th birthday in Provence, France. West is currently in the middle of divorce proceedings with Kim Kardashian after six years of marriage.

"They have known each other professionally for years. He started pursuing her a few weeks ago. Kanye is a persuasive guy," a source told People. "He hung out with her in NYC before they celebrated his birthday in France. She seems smitten. He invited her to France and she happily accepted. They are not officially dating, but there is an interest from both sides."

The pair reportedly spent 5 days together in France. TMZ has photos of their return at at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey on Wednesday.

Shayk, 35, appeared in West’s 2010 music video for “Power.” The Russian model previously dated actor Bradley Cooper, with whom she has a daughter.