Billie Eilish Has Sexy Slumber Party in New Video

Billie Eilish is her to remind us what fun, non-social distancing hangs look like.

In her new, self-directed video for “Lost Cause,” the singer hosts a slumber party for a group of girlfriends. They enjoy typical teen girl sleepover activities, including indulging in some late-night munchies, performing choreographed dances, and playing Twister.

Eilish announced the debut of the song and the single on Instagram with the caption "'Lost Cause' SONG AND VIDEO OUT TOMORROWWWWW 9AM PT THIS IS ONE OF MY FAVORITES AHHHHHHHH I CANT WAIT FOR YOU TO SEEE."

"Lost Cause" is the fourth single off the Grammy winner’s sophomore album, Happier Than Ever, which comes out July 30. The 16-track album will also feature the previously released singles “My Future,” “Your Power” and “Therefore I Am.”

Watch the video below: