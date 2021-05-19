Demi Lovato Comes Out as Non-Binary

Demi Lovato surprised fans with an early morning announcement: they identify as non-binary.

In a video posted on Instagram and Twitter, Lovato said, "Today is a day I'm so happy to share more of my life with you all — I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward. This has come after a lot of healing and self-reflective work. I'm still learning and coming into myself, and I don't claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me. I'm doing this for those out there that haven't been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato)

In a series of follow-up tweets, Lovato added, “I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths & know I am sending so much love your way xox”

I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths & know I am sending so much love your way xox — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 19, 2021

Lovato expanded on the announcement in the latest episode of their podcast 4D with Demi Lovato, where they were joined by non-binary writer, performance artist, and public speaker Alok Vaid-Menon.

Lovato previously hinted at an upcoming announcement about their identity in a recent interview with Glamour, saying, "I know who I am and what I am, but I'm just waiting until a specific timeline to come out to the world as what I am. I'm following my healers' timeline, and I'm using this time to really study and educate myself on my journey and what I'm preparing to do."

Last year, Lovato broke off their engagement to Max Ehrich, and told the New York Times, "I feel like I dodged a bullet because I wouldn't have been living my truth for the rest of my life had I confined myself into that box of heteronormativity and monogamy."