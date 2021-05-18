Ariana Grande Weds Dalton Gomez in "Intimate" Ceremony

Ariana Grande is a married woman.

The singer tied the knot with real estate agent Dalton Gomez in a secret ceremony on Saturday. The couple wed in the backyard of her Montecito, CA home in an intimate celebration that included close friends and family.

"They got married," Grande's rep told People. "It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

"They always wanted an intimate ceremony," a source told E! News "They decided to have the wedding this past weekend because their schedules are picking up and neither wanted to wait. It was beautiful but not over the top. Ari wanted it to be simplistic and tasteful. All they cared about was having family there and to be able to enjoy the special moment together."

TMZ was the first to break the news, along DeuxMoi, who posted blind sightings from residents of Montecito. One wrote “they brought in a lot of hedges and noise cancelling equipment,” while another said “They brought in all this temporary foliage and trees to make it impossible to see into the property at all. They also played amplified bird sounds (lol wtf?) projecting out into the street for a sound barrier.”

Grande, 27, began dating Gomez, 25, in early 2020 and announced their engagement in late December. They made their first public appearance in Grande and Justin Bieber's music video for "Stuck With U."

She was previously engaged to SNL star Pete Davidson. They called off their engagement in October 2018.