Bennifer is back! 17 years after Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck split up, the pair were spotted together on a romantic vacation.

Lopez, 51, and Affleck, 48, were photographed riding in a car together in Montana, close to where Affleck has a home. They reportedly spent time at the Yellowstone Club resort, and were seen returning to Los Angeles on Saturday on a private jet.

"[She] spent several days with Ben out of town. They have a strong connection. It's all been quick and intense, but Jennifer is happy," a source told People.

"They have been in touch here and there throughout the years," another source told E! News. "Ben reached out to her to see how she was doing and they had dinner together a few times within this last month. It's natural between them and the chemistry is unreal. They picked up where they last left off and are enjoying each other's company right now."

Speculation of a reunion began swirling just over a week ago, when Affleck was spotted visiting Lopez at her Los Angeles home.

The news comes less than a month after Lopez confirmed that she had broken off her engagement with Alex Rodriguez.

Affleck and Lopez have a long history: they were tabloid fixtures when they started dating, earning them the portmanteau "Bennifer". They got engaged in 2002 and called off their wedding just days before they were set to marry in 2003. Affleck went on to marry actress Jennifer Garner a year later and stayed with her until 2018. He was most recently linked with actress Ana de Armas.

The pair remained friends over the years, with Affleck recently praising Lopez in her Instyle cover feature, saying, "She remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I've come across in this business. She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I'm so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves."

Let's celebrate their reunion by re-watching their sexy boat times in the "Jenny from the Block" video!