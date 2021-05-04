Team Flash is about to get a whole lot smaller.

Original cast members Carlos Valdes (Cisco) and Tom Cavanagh (Wells) have announced they are leaving The Flash, reports Deadline. The show has already been renewed for an eighth season.

"Tom and Carlos have been an integral part of our show for seven seasons, and will be greatly missed," showrunner Eric Wallace said in a statement to Deadline. "Both are incredible talents who created beloved characters that fans and audiences around the world have come to love. Which is why we are happily keeping the door open for return appearances."

Both actors have been on The Flash since it debuted on the CW in 2014. Despite fan rumours for years that Valdes was planning to exit the show, he’s expected to stick around for the rest of season seven. Cavanagh’s plotline has already wrapped up (with his multiple characters sacrificing themselves for the greater good earlier this season), but he’s expected to return again.

According to Deadline, Cavanagh was slated to leave the show last year, but pandemic-related shooting delays had him returning to wrap up his character’s storyline.

The show lost a regular cast member before the current season started shooting when Hartley Sawyer (Ralph Dibny) was fired after old tweets he made featuring racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments resurfaced.