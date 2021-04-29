Billie Eilish Debuts New Look in "Your Power" Video

Billie Eilish is debuting a new look in her latest video. The singer shows off her newly blonde hair and lighter clothing in the desert-set video for “Your Power.”

Though Eilish’s look may have lightened up, her subject matter remains pitch black. In “Your Power” she sings about a popular male entertainer who uses his position to prey on young women. “And you swear you didn’t know / You said you thought she was your age / How dare you?” she sings, adding “Will you only feel bad if it turns out that they kill your contract?” and "I thought that I was special, you made me feel like it was my fault."

The self-directed video sees Eilish alone in a desert, with a giant snake wrapping itself around her body as she sings into the camera.

In an Instagram post about the new video, Eilish wrote, “i feel very vulnerable putting this one out because i hold it so close to my heart. this is about many different situations that we’ve all either witnessed or experienced. i hope this can inspire change.”

“Your Power” is from the Grammy winner’s sophomore album Happier Than Ever, which is set to be released on July 30. Watch the video below: