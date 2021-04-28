Rita Ora Is Reportedly Dating Director Taika Waititi

It’s been a while since we’ve had a surprise Hollywood couple – and this latest pairing doesn’t disappoint! Pop star Rita Ora has reportedly been getting close with director Taika Waititi.

Waititi is currently shooting Thor: Love and Thunder in Sydney, Australia with Chris Hemsworth, while Ora is in Sydney to film The Voice Australia. Last week, Ora posted a photo with Waititi in an Instagram carousel with the caption: "Good times, memories, random things on my phone and the ones I love..❤️"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora)

The romance rumours heated up after a listener on the popular Who? Weekly podcast called in with a tip that the alleged couple was spotted couple kissing in restaurant.

The 45-year-old director and 30-year-old singer were then pictured on a night out with Thor star Idris Elba and his wife, Sabrina. Ora was also photographed getting off a private jet with Waititi, Hemsworth, his wife Elsa, and Matt Damon after a weekend trip to Australia’s Gold Coast.

A source told The Sun: "They've been a couple since early March but kept things low key. However, all their friends know about the relationship - they're really into each other.”

Waititi is rumoured to be separated from his wife, filmmaker and producer Chelsea Winstanley. They have two daughters.

Ora has had a variety of high-profile boyfriends, including Andrew Garfield, Calvin Harris, Rob Kardashian and James Arthur.