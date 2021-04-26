Oscars 2021: Red Carpet Fashion

The 93nd Annual Academy Awards pulled off a huge feat -- they staged an in-person red carpet and ceremony that made us feel like we were back in "normal" times. Fashion-wise, the major themes were golden tones, bright colours and midriff-baring styles. Check out the photos below for the best dressed!
Regina King in Louis Vuitton:
.@ReginaKing has arrived to the #Oscars! The star stuns in @LouisVuitton.
See more of the red carpet arrivals, here https://t.co/VcTeiRbF67 pic.twitter.com/irbdbhl0X9
Zendaya in Valentino:
I believe in Zendaya supremacy pic.twitter.com/37Omz7yYmD
Halle Berry in Dolce & Gabbana:
#Oscars Halle Berry on the Red Carpet for the 2021 Academy Awards! pic.twitter.com/lLhiq5dnr1
Amanda Seyfried in Armani Privé:
Didn't realize how much we needed to see Amanda Seyfried in red tonight. 😍 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/UeV4LLboRr
Reese Witherspon in Dior:
#Oscars Reese Witherspoon on the Red Carpet! pic.twitter.com/IkxDOjP6jR
Maria Bakalova in Louis Vuitton:
Best Supporting Actress nominee Maria Bakalova at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/nkjytlhl8g
Carey Mulligan in Valentino:
Best Actress nominee Carey Mulligan in #Oscars gold pic.twitter.com/9wfLGMQOEv
Lakeith Stanfield in Saint Laurent:
Okayyyyy, ladies and gentlemen...LaKeith Stanfield in custom Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello (!!!!). THE BEST. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Ae2wG0P8ct
Andra Day in Vera Wang:
ANDRA. DAY. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/eqB9zNDDr9
Viola Davis in Alexander McQueen:
Viola has arrived 🤍 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/bkL5jS9c6l
Margot Robbie in Chanel:
MARGOT ROBBIE WITH BANGS???? YES #Oscars pic.twitter.com/zuUIIOp7oc
Vanessa Kirby in Gucci:
Academy Award nominee Vanessa Kirby on the #Oscars red carpet pic.twitter.com/vfgKSTeWuX
Laverne Cox in Christian Siriano:
LAVERNE! We needed more of a warning. Wearing fresh-from-the-runway @CSiriano 💕 #Oscars2021 pic.twitter.com/f3fRmvZqsn
Glenn Close in Armani Privé:
she's beauty, she's grace, she's glenn close at the #oscars 👑 pic.twitter.com/8B6cOHFfMO
Tiara Thomas in Jovana Louis:
Tiara Thomas on the #Oscars red carpet In Jovana Louis pic.twitter.com/zVdIejk0dc
Laura Dern in Oscar de la Renta:
Laura Dern! That's it, that's the tweet
📷: Getty Images | #Oscars pic.twitter.com/uHYR3Vn9Nt
