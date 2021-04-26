Oscars 2021: Red Carpet Fashion

The 93nd Annual Academy Awards pulled off a huge feat -- they staged an in-person red carpet and ceremony that made us feel like we were back in "normal" times. Fashion-wise, the major themes were golden tones, bright colours and midriff-baring styles. Check out the photos below for the best dressed!

Regina King in Louis Vuitton:

Zendaya in Valentino:

Halle Berry in Dolce & Gabbana:

Amanda Seyfried in Armani Privé:

Reese Witherspon in Dior:

Maria Bakalova in Louis Vuitton:

Carey Mulligan in Valentino:

Lakeith Stanfield in Saint Laurent:

Andra Day in Vera Wang:

Viola Davis in Alexander McQueen:

Margot Robbie in Chanel:

Vanessa Kirby in Gucci:

Laverne Cox in Christian Siriano:

Glenn Close in Armani Privé:

Tiara Thomas in Jovana Louis:

Laura Dern in Oscar de la Renta:

