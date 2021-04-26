Oscars 2021: Red Carpet Fashion

The 93nd Annual Academy Awards pulled off a huge feat -- they staged an in-person red carpet and ceremony that made us feel like we were back in "normal" times. Fashion-wise, the major themes were golden tones, bright colours and midriff-baring styles. Check out the photos below for the best dressed!

Regina King in Louis Vuitton:

.@ReginaKing has arrived to the #Oscars! The star stuns in @LouisVuitton.

See more of the red carpet arrivals, here https://t.co/VcTeiRbF67 pic.twitter.com/irbdbhl0X9 — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) April 25, 2021

Zendaya in Valentino:

I believe in Zendaya supremacy pic.twitter.com/37Omz7yYmD — Homo Honey (@DixPeyton) April 25, 2021

Halle Berry in Dolce & Gabbana:

#Oscars Halle Berry on the Red Carpet for the 2021 Academy Awards! pic.twitter.com/lLhiq5dnr1 — Film Inquiry (@FilmInquiry) April 25, 2021

Amanda Seyfried in Armani Privé:

Didn't realize how much we needed to see Amanda Seyfried in red tonight. 😍 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/UeV4LLboRr — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 25, 2021

Reese Witherspon in Dior:

Maria Bakalova in Louis Vuitton:

Best Supporting Actress nominee Maria Bakalova at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/nkjytlhl8g — Film Updates (@TheFilmUpdates) April 25, 2021

Carey Mulligan in Valentino:

Best Actress nominee Carey Mulligan in #Oscars gold pic.twitter.com/9wfLGMQOEv — Film Updates (@TheFilmUpdates) April 25, 2021

Lakeith Stanfield in Saint Laurent:

Okayyyyy, ladies and gentlemen...LaKeith Stanfield in custom Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello (!!!!). THE BEST. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Ae2wG0P8ct — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) April 25, 2021

Andra Day in Vera Wang:

Viola Davis in Alexander McQueen:

Margot Robbie in Chanel:

Vanessa Kirby in Gucci:

Academy Award nominee Vanessa Kirby on the #Oscars red carpet pic.twitter.com/vfgKSTeWuX — Film Updates (@TheFilmUpdates) April 25, 2021

Laverne Cox in Christian Siriano:

Glenn Close in Armani Privé:

Tiara Thomas in Jovana Louis:

Tiara Thomas on the #Oscars red carpet In Jovana Louis pic.twitter.com/zVdIejk0dc — SinnamonS ♥ (@SinnamonS) April 25, 2021

Laura Dern in Oscar de la Renta: